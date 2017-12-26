John William Welch

TURBEVILLE – John William Welch, 79, husband of Juanita Brown Welch, died Friday, Dec. 22, 2017, in a Columbia hospital, after an illness.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2017, at Pine Dale Pentecostal Holiness Church, with burial in the church cemetery, directed by Floyd Funeral Home. Visitation was held Monday, Dec. 25, 2017, at Pine Dale Pentecostal Holiness Church.

Born in Clarendon County, he was a son of the late Morris Hunter Welch and Lenora Covington Baird Welch. Mr. Welch retired from Santee Print after 45 years, was a partner in Carolina Tree LLC, was a staff member with Floyd Funeral Home, and was a deacon and member of Pine Dale Pentecostal Holiness Church.

He was preceded in death by a son, Johnny Lamar Welch; two sisters, Ella Fare Coker and Eula Mae Tedder; and four brothers, Randolf Welch, Sam Welch, Carlisle Welch and Nelson Welch.

Survivors besides his wife of Turbeville include a daughter, Renea W. (Robert) Carter of Sumter; two sons, Rodney Welch and Chuck Welch, both of Turbeville; a sister, Lois Dennis of Moncks Corner; two brothers, Varnell Welch of Goose Creek and Lamar Welch of New Zion; four grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

Please visit www.floydfuneralhome.com for online condolences.