Dear Santa: SECC Kindergarteners

EDITOR’S NOTE: The following letters were sent by Summerton Early Childhood Center for its kindergarten classes.

Dear Santa,

I want an Angry Bird game for Christmas. I love you Santa. Love, Jaheim Ballard

Dear Santa,

I want a police car for Christmas. I saw one on my tablet. Love, Jashawn Bozier

Dear Santa,

I want a pink dream house for Christmas. I saw it on my mama’s phone. Love, Ariana Brantley

Dear Santa,

I want you to bring me a bike that I can always play with. Love, Anthony Brown

Dear Santa,

My name is Makaylyn. I have been a good girl this year. Will you please bring me a kitchen set, some clothes, shoes, and dolls. I want some candy and cookies too Love, Makalyn China

Dear Santa,

I love you and all your elves. Can I please have a drone, train, dirtbike, teddybear and a four wheeler? Love, Deijon Hebry

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like games, a cell Phone, Dollbaby, and a computer. I was a very good girl Love, Ja’Niyah Maddox

Dear Santa,

My nae is Jeffrey Melvin. I’m in kindergarten at SECC. I love you Sana. May I have a golf game for me an Victor, and 3 golf hitters. My sister Jenna likes a toy pony. She is lovable to me. I would like to have a motorcycle with orange fire flames, also a medium toy truck. Thank you Sana. Love, Jeffrey Melvin

Dear Santa,

I am six years old and I am in 5K. Please bring me a Barbie doll and a Four Wheeler. I was Very Good. Santa I Love you. Love, Kiren Salley

Dear Santa,

I want a tablet for Christmas. I want a Batman toy. I want a bike too. Love, Niquan Green

Dear Santa,

Hello. My nome is Brooklyn. I want a Phone for Christmas. I want a fish for Christmas. I want a BaBy Alive that cries real tears. I want some perfume for my Mama. Santa, thank you. Love, Brooklyn Felder

Dear Santa,

I Love You. I want a bike for Christmas. I want a Phone and a truck I want a race car I will be good until Christmas. Love, Nathan Hardy Jr

Dear Santa,

I like Christmas. I want a Nintendo’ Switch. I want an iPod. I behave at school. My fish was in the ocean. Love, Jayden Tirek High

Dear Santa,

I am a good girl. I want a Power Wheel for Christmas. I will ride it in my yard. I want a Baby Alive. I will rock her and put her to sleep. Thank you. Love, Taryn Isaac

Dear Santa,

I am a good boy. I want a toy motorcycle for Christmas. I want a lego set so I can build a castle. Thank you Santa. Love, Blake Jackson

Dear Santa,

I want you to bring me a doll that I can always play with it. Love, Tyliana Brown

Dear Santa,

Please bring me a barbie, a book and Crayons. Love, Anyria Hart

Dear Santa,

I would like a doll baby, clothes, ipap, swingset,tree house, a transformer. Love, JaMya Johnson

Dear Santa,

I would like an ipad. Love, Julian Harrison

Dear Santa,

I would like a transformer. Love, Taharqa Carter

Dear Santa,

I would like some games so me and my brother can play my x-box and a remote control car. Love, Doniel Bolon

Dear Santa, I would like a 4wheeler-new shoes a doll a computer a batman a ball and bat a dream tent a skate board-swing set a bike Love, Zyra Riley

Dear Santa,

I want a basebaLL; a bat, a big teddy bear and a car. Love, Matthew V. Perry

Dear Santa,

I am Benjamin McCoy. I would like a sonic plushy toy and a remote control sonic toy. Love, Benjamin McCoy

Dear Santa,

I would like a computer a 4 Wheeler a ball and bat, clothes a swing set bouncy house, a bear new shoes and a tree house. Love, Paisley Bennett

Dear Santa,

I want a BaBy alive for Christmas And a Minnie Mouse 6 v ride-on and a Character chair and a playset and Flipzeegirls or Trolls Dolls. Love, Jaliyah HolliDay

Dear Santa,

I would like clothes doll Baby wheeler swingses bouncy bear news and a treehouse.

Love , Char’Naya Canty

Dear Santa,

I would like a teddy bear and a robot dinosaur. Love, Jacob Mitchell

Dear Santa,

I would like a bike. Love, Izaih Richardson

Dear Santa,

I would like –a doll baby-a bike-a doll-house-a computr-a Wheel-Skateboard-a transformer-house and an-I pad Love, Arianna Sinkler

Dear Santa,

I was a good boy this year. Could you bring me an iPad to play games? I would like a red iPad. I want a truck too. Thank you Santa! Love, Ricky Mekahi White

Dear Santa,

My name is GeMari Lawson. I am six years old. I live with my Mother and Father and sister. I am being good, doing good in school. I got five awards at my school and I Pass all my testes with a 100. Santa “don’t forget my birthday is Thursday ho-ho-ho With a smile. Santa, I see you soon Oo.k. love you, GeMari Lawson

Dear Santa,

I’m Kimani Wilson, I’ve been a good girl this year at home and school. All I want for Christmas this year is clothes, boots and a baby alive. I just pray you give me everything I’m asking for. I’m in the K-5 and I’m 5 years old. I love you Santa and I can’t wait for Christmas to get here. Love, Kimani Wilson

Dear Santa,

I have been a good little girl all year long, so I think that is is only fair for you to bring me a few toys that I really want for Christmas. For Christmas I would like a Dream Tents, a real horse, and a pair of roller skates. Thanks Santa. Love, Javaeh Pearson

Dear Santa,

I love you Santa My Brother Love you too My sister Love you too My MOM Love you too I want a big bike and a grill I wont a big little Clock I want a big motor scooter. I want a big ipad. Love, Kurtis Davis

Dear Santa,

This year I have been, well tried my best to be a good student in school. My mom even said I have been a good girl. So Santa may you please stop by my home and drop off a pink bike! And if you have extra room please drop off a tablet, shoes, and some clothes. Thanks Santa. Love, Honesti A. Taylor

Dear Santa,

I want a cotton candy maker, A Dab Shirt, and a spongebob toy for Christmas. Love, Tyler Gaters

Dear Santa,

This year for Christmas, I would like a justice league, StarWar, Transformer (The Red One), WINE, and Ninja Turtle action figure. An airplane, bird, Ipad, blocks, a bike, and a batman Bat Mobile. Love, Juwan Brown

Dear Santa,

I was a real good boy this year. All I want for Christmas is a pair of shoes, clothes, and toys. Also I would like a collection of ninja turtles. Love, Elijah Gipson Jr

Letters from Candace Frierson’s 1st Grade Class

Dear Santa,

I only want one thing for x-mas it is orbeez crush. Love, Londyn Rae’Chelle Briggs

Dear Santa,

I want a go cart and a skate board. Love, Kamauri Bannister

Dear Santa,

Thank you for the nex x-mas now. I want Baby alive ory sogg doggy and Bubble webbie. Love, Cambria Anderson

Dear Santa,

I want a Hot Will. Love, Da-Jean

Dear Santa,

I want a toy car, an outer space play set, a school set and From head to toe book. I also want a book and math games. Last I would like a lap top. Love, Steven Tyquan Ragin

Dear Santa,

I want iphone6S, 100 Bill, I also want head phones math book, Reading book Love, Solange Mcleod

Dear Santa,

I have been good at school Would you bring me most of the ghings I want. I want a Barbie house. I want a hoover board a guitar, and a walkie talkie. Love, Kazhia Bowman

Dear Santa,

I have been good at home. Would you bring me a Nintendo swith , camera, soda makers, hoover board, Cotton candy maker, puppy, pony, Orby machine, and a big barbie house. Love, Kimari House

Dear Santa,

I have been good at home. Will You bring me a orbyz machine and a pony. I Love You too Santa. Love, Zakiya Livingston

Dear Santa,

I have been good at home and school. Would you bring me a cotton candy maker, barbie house with barbie, McSquare, Orbes foot masasha, candy canes, real kitten, Nitendo switch, and LOL Surprise #7. Love, Kyleigh Elizabeth Baughman

Dear Santa,

I have been good at School. Can you bring me a go cart? Can you bring me two kinds of gocart? Love, Hampton Oliver

Dear Santa,

I have been good at home and school. Would You Bring me most of the things I want I want a motorcycle and hoover board. Thank you. Love, Deon Coard

Dear Santa,

I have been good at home. I want a cake mixer and a hoover board. Love, Khi’Mon Fludd

Dear Santa,

I have been good. I need a hoover board. I need a cake mixer. I need books. I want a dog. I want doll. I want a Barbie. C You bring these for me? Love, Ziara Wilson

Dear Santa,

I have been good at home. Will you bring me a big LOL Spice doll. I want a jeep that plays music. Love, Mykenzi Bowman

Dear Santa,

I have been good today. I want a LoL Spice doll. Can you bring six different kinds? Love, Unique Pearson

Dear Santa,

I have been good at school. Can you bring me a cake mixer. Santa I Love You! Love, Jordan McFadden

Dear Santa,

I have been good at home and school. Would you bring me a hoover board? Thank you. Love, Zaorian Tate

Dear Santa,

I have been good at school. Will you bring me a leggo set, and a spider-man set. Thank you Santa. Love, Markie Ford

Dear Santa,

I have been good. Would you bring me a cotton candy maker and a ninja turtle toy and a ninja jogo toy and that’s all I want. Thank you. Love, Kelvon Brunson

Dear Santa,

I have been good at home. Will you bring me a hoover board and a big barbie house? Love, Kwanaysha Adams