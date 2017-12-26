A glass of wine and living to 110

Last Updated: December 25, 2017 at 6:00 pm

Have you seen the people claiming the reason for their long life is because they drink one glass of red wine each night? All the time you see someone claim they are old because on that one glass of wine each day. I’m not sure if I believe that.

A lot of my friends are embracing the idea of drinking that glass of wine each night. In fact I think they are planning to live to two hundred years old. They have skipped the one glass a day regimen and are going all out to live a lot longer.

If a glass a day can get you to 100, think what the extra glasses might do. Nobody has come up with an exact analytical formula for this. One of my friends is cutting back on her wine intake. She might have reached the age limit where she wants to be. She’s trying to stay right on her prescribed amount. At a party she says “This is my last glass before dinner.”

This wine business must just help people stick to their dietary goals. One friend got on the red wine diet. All he could have was red wine and steamed vegetables. He couldn’t drink any water or soda. He could only drink red wine. After the first week he had lost ten pounds and his drivers license. His cousin hates wine and tried the gin and tonic diet. All he had was gin and tonic for a weekend. He claims he lost the whole weekend.

Really, all the talk about drinking one glass of wine is probably just about the discipline to drink in moderation. That’s a hard concept to master. I did me a guy that lived to about ninety. He only weighed ninety pounds his whole life. He ate so little food it made me hungry for him. He got a fifth of liquor for a Christmas present. It took him about two years to finish it. He claimed he took a teaspoon of the liquor on Saturday night before he went to bed. He liked the saying “ All things in moderation.”

Most of my friends are trying to skip the moderation stuff. They feel like it is too late for that. I think they have decided that whatever it is in the wine that has all the health benefit is related to alcohol. Some have skipped the wine and gone to other things. One woman has dropped the wine and gone to bourbon. She said she used to pour a little bourbon into her coffee. Now she just pours the bourbon into her coffee cup. A recent visit to her doctor made her change her way of thinking. The doctor told her to drink more water. She says she loves water, as long and the water is frozen and has bourbon around it.

It is the party season and I hope you are well on your way to reaching your health goals of living to 100 or whatever. Personally, I hope you can live to 1000 years old and when you die I want to be one of your pallbearers.

Bobby Jonte is the president of the Bank of Greeleyville.