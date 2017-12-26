2017 Rewind: Restaurant owner sets up fund for employee whose son died

Last Updated: December 23, 2017 at 9:33 am

EDITOR’S NOTE: Manninglive.com will be looking at 20 of the most important stories in 2017, according to reader feedback and web traffic. Updates are provided, where available.

One of the more heartwarming stories of 2017 for our readers sprange from an unfortunate tragedy.

Manning Shoney’s owner Andy Stout and his wife, Donna, set up a GoFundMe account to help employee Samantha Vickers with funeral expenses and medical bills for her late son, Javion Williams, who died in early February from what Clarendon County Dep. Coroner Charles Jackson called a “bacterial infection.”

Vickers told The Manning Times that Javion had been unable to keep food down, had been complaining of a pain in the back of his head and had a high fever on Sunday. She said he’d had symptoms off-and-on for several days, and that she’d been trying to give him Pedialyte, Pediasure and Gatorade.

She said nothing helped, and she and the boy’s grandmother took Javion to a nearby hospital.

“They told me he had the flu,” she said. “I didn’t think it was the flu. They gave him some Tylenol and sent him home. I asked them, please, not to send my baby home, that he was really sick.”

See the rest of the story at manninglive.com/2017/02/24/shoneys-owner-wife-start-gofundme-for-employee-whos-2-year-old-died.