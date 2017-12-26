2017 Rewind: Former sheriff dies at 76

EDITOR’S NOTE: Manninglive.com will be looking at 20 of the most important stories in 2017, according to reader feedback and web traffic. Updates are provided, where available. Click to read the story.

Hoyt Milton Collins Sr., 76, served as Clarendon County sheriff from 1993-97.

Collins, husband of Judy Britton Collins, died Sunday, March 5, 2017, at his home in Alcolu.

Born July 12, 1940, in Mullins, he was a son of the late William Hoyt Collins and Elnora Horton Collins. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran and a member of the American Legion Post No. 68, where he served as a past-commander and adjutant. He was retired from the S.C. Highway Patrol after 26 years of service. Along with his duties as sheriff for four years, he was chaplain of the South Carolina Sheriff’s Association in 1995.

He was a member of Manning First Baptist Church, where he served as a deacon and Sunday school superintendent.