2017 Rewind: ECHS grad sues District 3

Last Updated: December 23, 2017 at 9:05 am

EDITOR’S NOTE: Manninglive.com will be looking at 20 of the most important stories in 2017, according to reader feedback and web traffic. Updates are provided, where available.

Clarendon School District 3’s school board, superintendent and high school principal and guidance counselor found themselves over the summer in the midst of a legal action pertaining to an issue with the graduating Class of 2016.

The family of co-valedictorian Flury Wilson, who graduated June 3, 2016, filed suit against the board, Superintendent Connie Dennis and East Clarendon High School Principal Jason Cook and Guidance Counselor Sharon DuRant, accusing the defendants of wrongfully labeling Wilson as the co-valedictorian of her graduating class and marking her placement as No. 2 in the class on her permanent records.

Paperwork filed June 5 in Clarendon County Common Pleas Court alleges that Wilson held the No. 1 ranking in her class prior to May 26, 2017, “based on her academic performance and accomplishment of earning the top grades for the respective school year and grading periods.”

However, Wilson was informed May 27, 2016, that her class ranking had changed form No. 1 to No. 2, without any proper justification given, her suit alleges.

This story, posted in late June, rankled more than a few readers. In comments on manninglive.com, opinion was just about evenly split, with some readers supporting not only Wilson’s assertion that she should have been Class of 2016 valedictorian, but also her suit to rectify her perceived wrong. Some readers, however, believed it was a non-issue, saying she was at the college of her choice and needed to move on.

As of now, the case is still awaiting a court date, with the last document – an amended complaint naming only District 3 as a defendant – filed July 7, 2017.

