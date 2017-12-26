2017 Rewind: Compass owner charged with arson

Last Updated: December 23, 2017 at 9:26 am

EDITOR’S NOTE: Manninglive.com will be looking at 20 of the most important stories in 2017, according to reader feedback and web traffic. Updates are provided, where available.

Eight months after one of the tri-county area’s most popular restaurants burned to the ground, its owner was charged with starting the fire.

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office charged Ronald Clifton Cantey, co-owner of the Compass Restaurant on U.S. 378 right outsid3e of Turbeville, with arson in late February.

The restaurant, which employed mostly folks from eastern Clarendon County and which had served as a first job for many a Turbevillian, was destroyed July 26, 2016, in a fire that took firefighters from more than four agencies more than six hours to put out.

A news release from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office states that the 57-year-old Cantey allegedly collected about $700,000 in fraudulent insurance claims after the blaze, which started about 10:45 p.m. July 26, 2016, and stopped traffic on U.S. 378 in both directions for several hours as firefighters fought the blaze.

Built in 1975, the restaurant was sold to Cantey about seven years ago by the Green family.

Cantey was granted a $40,000 surety bond the day after his arrest and was released from the Sumter-Lee Regional Detention Center.

