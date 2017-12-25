No trash pick-up Christmas Day, will be caught up by end of week
by Submitted by Reader | December 25, 2017 12:06 pm
Manning Mayor Julia Nelson said that the city’s trash pick-up will not operate Monday, Christmas Day, and will resume Tuesday, catching up by the end of this week.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Manning Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.