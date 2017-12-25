ManningLive

Evening Weather: Monday, Dec. 25

by | December 25, 2017 4:52 pm

Last Updated: December 25, 2017 at 5:54 am

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. Light and variable wind.

No comments yet.

By submitting a comment you grant Manning Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.

© Copyright 2017 | Manning Live