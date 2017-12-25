Dear SAnta: Renee Bryan, 4th Grade, St. Paul Primary

Dear Santa,

I have been a very good girl but a few times. I have said mean things. I know that I will be on the good list because I’m going to stop saying mean words. I would like a new pair of shoes. I want some light up shoes. I want a camera to take some pictures. I want an iPhone so I can call my friends. i want a tallest so I can play games on it. Will you please get me all that I want for Christmas? I love you so much Santa!

Merry Christmas

Renee Bryan