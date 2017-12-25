Dear Santa: Quintin Jacksin, 4th Grade, St. Paul Primary

Last Updated: December 25, 2017 at 5:48 am

Dear Santa,

I have been a very good boy! I hope I’m not on the naughty list! I’ve been a nice boy this year! I listen to my parents and my teacher! Santa may you please bring me a dirt bike, 2k18 basketball, Madden 18, shoes and clothes.

I love you Santa!

Merry Christmas,

Quintin Jackson