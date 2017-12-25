Dear Santa: Mehki from 3rd Grade at MPS
by Submitted by Reader | December 25, 2017 6:15 am
Last Updated: December 25, 2017 at 5:41 am
Dear Santa,
hi Santa you know I was a good this year I going to say was all I want Christmas is pokeball, gta 5, a lego ninjago movie set, abd you santa my house number is 8 because I didn’t see you in Christmas this year and mylen was very good oh and I want
the heyo knights set and I want a light green jacket with a light green shoes I hope it will come true I love kisses and hugs when you hear your a good boy Mehki.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Manning Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.