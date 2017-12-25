Dear Santa: LMA second-graders

EDITOR’S NOTE: The following letters were sent by LMA for its second-grade students.

Dear Santa,

Hello Santa, My name is Andrew. I missed you last year. I want a red bey blade and a blue bey blade for Christmas. I would battle my dad. I want Minecraft toys for Christmas. I would play Minecraft. I toy dinosoar for Christmas. I would play with my dogs. I promise to dod my best to be good from now. I’ll leave you cookies and milk on Christmas.

Love,

Andrew Beard

Dear Santa,

I want my own phone, a little wound dog black and tan, hover board, a day with my dad pm 4wheeler, in the woods. My sister wants a hover board, camera,drown, a little tea cup, pup pie, snow white, slime supplies, I-pad.I also want it to go up to 99.00000 children in the world. I also want xbox 1s. I also want my mom to feel better. Me and Charley wants a baby sister.

Love,

Charleston Irene Hodge

Charley Hodge K5

Dear Santa,

Hello my name is Cade I am looking farward to you com this year. I want a nintendo switch because they have fun go mes. I want pokemon ultra sun because the other pokemon a meare hot a challinge. I want a power wheels too because they are fun to ride. I promise I will do everything to be good untill Christmas eve.

Love,

Cade Hodge

Dear Santa,

Hello Santa I am Logan. I would please like two video games for Christmas. I would like a phone for Christmas. I would like a Golden Pokemon card for Christmas. I would like like a diamond pickay that goes into a sword. I will be good intil Christmas.

Love,

Logan Fink Beiner

Dear Santa,

My name is Krisha. I have been a good girl this year. I would like some shopkins. Because I lost my shopkins. I would like slime. Because I like to play with it. I would like a stuffed animal. Because I would get to play with it. I would like a Junie B Jones book. Because I do not have one. I would like a tree. Because my tree broke. I want a new cat. Because my cat died. I would like a new sweater. Because I only have one. I would like a book trolls.

Love,

Krisha Patel

Dear Santa,

I want a dog. It is fun to play with I want a control robot. I will paly with. I would like a figit cube I will play with it I promise to be good.

Love,

Landyn Lee

Dear Santa,

Hello Santa my name is Bryson. I have tried to be good this year. I would like some new pockemon because the new ones are GX’s and I went some of the new GX’s. I do have some but I can not find them. But I didn’t have enen big crud’s. Santa can I have some and Santa what is your name.

Love,

Bryson Turner

Dear Santa,

My name is Jared. I have been a good boy I would like a dirt bike becase thay are fun. for my dirt track thay are powerful and fast. I would like a neon track becase I had won last year. But my brother broke it I got mad. I would like a Nintendow switch thay are fun my dad likes to play them too.

Love,

Jared Lee Phillips

Dear Santa,

Hello my name is Sadie. My favorite month is December. My birthday is coming up. It’s December 17th. I’m turning 8. I really want a play house because it looks fun to have one. Sometimes i like to be a lone i like having friends over and can I start a clud?

Love,

Sadie Robinson

Dear Santa,

‘My name is Khole. I wundle like a bike so I can ride it down the street. can you bring me a puppy so i can play with it. Love you

Love,

Khloe Hodge

Dear Santa,

Hello my name is Elijah Soulsgiver. I am trying to be good this year. I would like a new phone so I can play new games and I would like a new set of ear buds becasues my old ones broke and a new Nerf gun so I can soot the bads.

Love,

Elijah Soulsgiver

Dear Santa,

My name is Johonna. I have been a good girl this year. I wont some stuffed animals because I like to sleep with the. I would like skates because I like skating in them. I would like a helmet so when I fall I won’t hurt my head. I miss you.

Love,

Johonna Patterson

Dear Santa,

Hello Santa my name is Anna Gail. I have tried to de a good girl this year. I want baby ailves. I only have four. I would LPS this year. They are fun to play with. The last thing I want is a phone I will leave cookies for you and milk.

Love,

Anna Gail Prescott

Dear Santa,

Hello Santa my name is Kiley. I have been a good girl. I would like dolls because I like playing with them. I would like kitty slippers because my feet get cold. I would like a computer so i can right letters I will be good until Christmas Eve. I will do my best. Love you

Love,

Kiley Scott

Dear Santa,

Hello Santa my name is Lilyana. I’ve been a good girl. This is what I want for Christmas. I want a doll because I like to dreess them and brush their hair. A fish so I can have a pet. I also want a dog so I can play with it. I will try to be good until Christmas. I will leave cookies and milk for you.

Love,

Lillyana Tutt

Dear Santa,

My name is Hunter. I want a saxophone. I want hoverbrounrd a four weeler.

Love,

Hunter Braden Rogers

Dear Santa,

My name is Aubree. I miss you from last year. I would like slime because I lost it. I would like hatchimals because I have one then will have a lot. I would like Encasimas because I lost all of them. I will try to be a good girl all year long.

Love,

Aubree Holmes

Dear Santa,

My name is Madisyn I been good this year. I would like fo Christmas is a new phone my phone broke I thew mind on the grownd.I want to have slime because I want to play with it. i want a puppy so I can love it and care for it. i miss you!

Love,

Madisyn Busques

Dear Santa,

How are you doing? There will be cookies and carrots left for you and the riendeer. Could you bring these things. Xbox one Farming Simultor 17 bmx helment, Mx vs atv suppercross Eoncore, Nubow headphones. Have a safe trip.

Love,

Allen Johnson

Dear Santa,

I would like some Michgan state cleats and a Michigan state helmet. Also I would like Michigan state football and Michigan State pants and some shorts. Please send skittles. I hope the reindeer have a safe trip you too Santa. I hope Rudolph’s nose is shiny and red.

Love,

Logan Hudson

Dear Santa,

How are you? I have been good all year. Please bring me a baby alive and LOLS. A hatchimal would be nice. Some trolls would be nice too. Have a safe trip. will have shuger cookies and some milk for you and i will make you acand for you

Love,

Miranda Price

Dear Santa,

How are you doing at the North Pole? Can you please bring me LoL dolls, puppie in my pocets? But presents arn’t the real reason of Christmas this is the real reason for Christmas it’s Jesus’s birthday! Your sweet treat is carcotcake! I hope you have a great trip!

Love,

Caroline Welch