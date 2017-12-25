Dear Santa: Lariah from 3rd Grade at MPS

Last Updated: December 25, 2017 at 5:42 am

Dear Santa,

I need to ask a few questions. Do you eat healthy fooda and why you wore red. What I want for Christmas is lego friends coffe machine, a pottery machine and a box of rocks to look at. I have been very good this year so whatever you find you can bring to me. I hope you bring toys to all the kids who are sick and poor. I hope this to be the best Christmas ever and I will bake some treats for you too!

Merry Christmas Santa!

Love

Lariah

3rd Grade, MPS