Dear Santa: Jaden Dixon, 4th Grade, St. Paul Primary

Last Updated: December 25, 2017 at 5:48 am

Dear Santa,

I have been a very good boy! I hope I am on the list. I know I am because I have obeyed my parents, I have also taken out the trash for them. If I am on the good list I will tell you what I want. I want a game system named xbox 1 x and a game named The Evil within 3. I also want to see the rest of my family for Christmas, thats all I want.

Merry Christmas,

Jaden Dixon