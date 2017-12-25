Dear Santa: Gavin Markle, K5, MECC
by Submitted by Reader | December 25, 2017 6:54 am
Last Updated: December 25, 2017 at 10:29 am
Dear Santa,
I am a good boy. I want a new phone. I want a robot.
Love,
Gavin Markle
by Submitted by Reader | December 25, 2017 6:54 am
Last Updated: December 25, 2017 at 10:29 am
Dear Santa,
I am a good boy. I want a new phone. I want a robot.
Love,
Gavin Markle
© Copyright 2017 | Manning Live
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Manning Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.