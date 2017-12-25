Dear Santa: Clarendon Hall First Grade

Last Updated: December 21, 2017 at 10:26 am

The following letters were submitted by Clarendon Hall for its first-grade students. Manninglive.com will be posting more letters – in groups and individually – throughout the rest of the week and weekend.

Dear Santa,

I love you! I would like a motor scycle, a go-cart, a gun, a fishing rod, and camouflage overalls.

Love,

Bennett Wells

Dear Santa,

How are you? I hope you feel good. I would like a Nintendo Switch, XBox, Super Mario Odyssey, Minecraft Sonic Boom, Santa Plush, Elf Plush and Rudolph Plush.

I love you!

Love,

Cruz Romay

Dear Santa,

I would like a cargarage, drum set, big nerf gun, go cart, base ballanada bat! I hope you have a good day!n I love you Santa!!!!!!!

Love,

Keels Oswald

Dear Santa,

I hope you are doing well. These are some things I would like for Christmas: a basketball goal and a basketball video game. I hope you are good day.

Love,

Hayden Collins

Dear Santa,

‘I hope you are doing well. These are some things I want for Christmas: Legos, wood trucks, snow from the Norht Pole and costumes. I also want a Nintendo Switch.

love,

Landon Kirby

Dear Santa,

How are you? Here are some things I would like for Christmas: a Playstation, an American Girl Doll and a new bike.

Love,

Addie Scott,

Dear Santa,

How are the cookies? I want an Elsa doll, games, Rudolph with a red nose, and lots of reindeer. I want snowflakes, legos and a playmobile please.

Love,

Liliana Philipscheck

Dear Santa,

How is Rudolph? Dasher, Prancer? I love the presents. I would like games and remote control car. i love you!

Love,

Liz Darby

Dear Santa,

These are some things I would like for Christmas: bopit, a big tv, a dog, a lot of cookies, a lot of shopkins, lunch box with Santa on it and x box with minecraft on it and a cat.

Love,

Lilly Grace

Dear Santa,

I hope you are doing well! These are some things I would like for Christmas: Legos, Playmobile,and Jojo Siwa toys and more.

Love,

Savanna Lane

Dear Santa,

These are the things that I want for Christmas: play doh, a bicycle, tea set and 3 packs of bubbles. tell Mrs. Claus hello. This is why I love you!

Love,

Aubree Philipscheck

Dear Santa,

I hope you like my Christmas tree! A Nintendo Switch, Super Mario, Odyssey, Rudolph plush, Dasher plush, and Prancer plush. Can you please get me these things?

Love,

Nathan Parker