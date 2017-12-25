Dear Santa: Christopher, K5, MECC
by Submitted by Reader | December 25, 2017 5:57 am
Last Updated: December 25, 2017 at 5:44 am
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would like a motorcle and a yoyo
Love,
Christopher B
by Submitted by Reader | December 25, 2017 5:57 am
Last Updated: December 25, 2017 at 5:44 am
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I would like a motorcle and a yoyo
Love,
Christopher B
© Copyright 2017 | Manning Live
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Manning Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.