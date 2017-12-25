Dear Santa: Andrew Kennedy

Last Updated: December 25, 2017 at 5:40 am

Dear Santa,

Merry Christmas everyone up here at the north pole has been very busy getting ready for our big night. The elves are finishing the toys. The raindeer are getting the sleigh ready. and always I’m making my list and checking it twice. That why I’m writing you. By the way my name is Andrew Elbert Hank Kennedy and I go to Manning Primary School I’m in 3rd grade. I would like a 2DS legos and new mountain bike.

Andrew Kennedy

3rd Grade, MPS