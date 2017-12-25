Dear Santa: Andrew Kennedy
by Submitted by Reader | December 25, 2017 5:59 am
Last Updated: December 25, 2017 at 5:40 am
Dear Santa,
Merry Christmas everyone up here at the north pole has been very busy getting ready for our big night. The elves are finishing the toys. The raindeer are getting the sleigh ready. and always I’m making my list and checking it twice. That why I’m writing you. By the way my name is Andrew Elbert Hank Kennedy and I go to Manning Primary School I’m in 3rd grade. I would like a 2DS legos and new mountain bike.
Andrew Kennedy
3rd Grade, MPS
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Manning Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.