2017 Rewind: LMA headmaster to take SCISA directorship

Last Updated: December 23, 2017 at 8:35 am

EDITOR’S NOTE: Manninglive.com will be looking at 20 of the most important stories in 2017, according to reader feedback and web traffic. Updates are provided, where available.

Laurence Manning Academy’s long-serving headmaster announced Dec. 8 that he will step down at the end of the 2017-18 school year to take a position with the South Carolina Independent School Association.

Dr. Spencer Jordan sent out an email to parents, faculty and staff acknowledging his decision to take a position as executive director of SCISA and leave LMA in June 2018.

Jordan has served as LMA headmaster for 14 years.

“This has been a very difficult decision for me, and I have been torn while tring to make a decision about this offer,” said Jordan in an email provided to The Manning Times. “Over the last several weeks, I have both cried and laughed about this looming decision.”

Jordan said the school has been “a place that I love greatly.”

“We have the greatest students, the greatest instructors, the greatest board and the greatest parent body anyone could ever ask for,” he said. “I have been truly blessed beyond words in the 14 years that I have been a part of this, my beloved school and student body.”

