F.E. DuBose carpentry students build batting cages for Monarchs

Last Updated: December 23, 2017 at 12:43 am

A semester-long project is complete for F.E. DuBose students enrolled in Instructor Mike Griffin’s carpentry program at the career center.

Through a partnership with Clarendon School District 2 and the Manning High school Athletics Department, the students constructed a brand new, covered batting cage at the American Legion baseball field behind Weldon Auditorium.

Monarchs’ baseball Coach Steve Crisanti approached Griffin with the idea earlier this year, and both felt like the new tructure could add value to their respective programs.

Level 1 Carpentry students worked on elements of the project such as framing and measurement, while Level 2 students were able to apply metal roofing as well as construct the netting apparatus used by players for batting practice.

Griffin said he was proud of the finished product.

“It was definitely a group effort,” he said. “As a bonus, welding students from F.E. DuBose will now begin a finish to the lighting fixtures so that the batting complex is ready and safe for teams to use come this spring.”

F.E. DuBose Career Center Interim Director Lisa Justice said she was impressed with the students’ work.

“Congratulations to the carpentry students for a job well done,” she said.

Level 1 students involved in the project included Tyquarius Brown, Montorious Peterson, Rolondo Nunez charles Hartford, Cameryn Sheriod, William Parker, John white, Darius Blanding, Kashawn Garris and Jordan Dozier. Level 2 students sho participated included Chad Smith, richard McCall, Chandler Bair, Devon Rollerson, Jaion House, Brandon Prine, Darius Way and Isere williams.

