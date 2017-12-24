Dear Santa: Zakiya Livingston
by Submitted via Email | December 24, 2017 5:20 pm
Last Updated: December 24, 2017 at 4:47 pm
Dear Santa,
I have been good at home. Will You bring me a orbyz machine and a pony. I Love You too Santa. Love, Zakiya Livingston
1st Grade, MECC
