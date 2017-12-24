Dear Santa: Ty’Mami Cooper
by Submitted via Email | December 24, 2017 5:35 pm
Last Updated: December 24, 2017 at 4:47 pm
Dear Santa,
How are your reindeer doing? I know you are very busy. take care of the reindeer. I would like a baby reborn doll, clothes, a pacifier and an iphone. I hope that’s not too much! Merry Christmas! Have a safe trip!
Love,
Ty’Mami Cooper
2nd Grade, Walker Gamble
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Manning Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.