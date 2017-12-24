Dear Santa: Ty’Mami Cooper

Last Updated: December 24, 2017 at 4:47 pm

Dear Santa,

How are your reindeer doing? I know you are very busy. take care of the reindeer. I would like a baby reborn doll, clothes, a pacifier and an iphone. I hope that’s not too much! Merry Christmas! Have a safe trip!

Love,

Ty’Mami Cooper

2nd Grade, Walker Gamble