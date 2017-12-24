Dear Santa: Toby Ridgeway
by Submitted via Email | December 24, 2017 5:39 am
Last Updated: December 21, 2017 at 8:41 pm
Dear Santa,
I have been waiting and waiting for Christmas. I want a brand new Phone. I want a Black or White lab to go Duck or Bird hunting. I really really really want a good Honda Side by Side. I really Don’t care if you Bring what I want or not. Because you are a very great Santa.
Love
Toby Ridgeway
Fourth Grade, Clarendon Hall
