Dear Santa: Toby Ridgeway

Last Updated: December 21, 2017 at 8:41 pm

Dear Santa,

I have been waiting and waiting for Christmas. I want a brand new Phone. I want a Black or White lab to go Duck or Bird hunting. I really really really want a good Honda Side by Side. I really Don’t care if you Bring what I want or not. Because you are a very great Santa.

Love

Toby Ridgeway

Fourth Grade, Clarendon Hall