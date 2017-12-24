Dear Santa: Summerton Early Childhood Center 2nd Graders Part 2

Last Updated: December 21, 2017 at 9:16 pm

The following letters were submitted by Summerton Early Childhood Center for its second-grade students. Manninglive.com will be posting more letters – in groups and individually – throughout the rest of the week and weekend.

Dear Santa,

I would like to have for Christmas is a hovet board. Nintendo Switch, Xbox one, and a Key board. I do My chores. Love, Caleb Butler

Dear Santa,

I would like to have a NERF Rival Nemesis, Raptor Strike, Laserx, and a X box one. I have good grades every nine weeks. I hope you can come to North Carolina and Put the present under the Christmas tree. Love, Zacnaneus Pearson

Dear Santa,

For Christmas, I want is a little live pet Dream kitten, Hatchimals, Razor and a Hoverboard. I know that I can get it because I help my mom when ever she need help. That’s why I think I deserve that because the things I do. Love, Termarionna Hilton

Dear Santa,

What I want for Christamas is a Little Live pet, Doc McStuffin’s baby all in one nursery, Barbie dream house, and a Luvabell doll speak English & Spanish. I desire it because I do all my chores. And I also have good grades. Love, Tamaria Scott

Dear Santa,

I would like to have a Lego police station, X Box one, Nerf raptorstrike, and a pookmanBooster-I have a good boy this year I helped by Follow Directions.

Love, travis Starks

Dear Santa,

I really deserve a BabyAlive for Christmas because I help my mom with my baby brothr when she needs to do something important. I help her. Love, Kayce McCray

Dear Santa,

I really don’t deserve any thing for Chirsmas. I’ve been talking back to my mother, lieing, hitting and stealing. Please give me another chance to do better.

Love, Tegan Raymond

Dear Santa,

I really deserve a baby cat. Please get me one. I love baby cats so much. My mom love baby cats too! I don’t have anyone to play with me I get very sad and lonely I love to have fun but I can’t. Love, Jahari M. Junious

Dear Santa,

I really deserve a Hover board for Christmas. It would help me ride everywhere. I would ride it outside in circles. I would let my brother ride it too. My friend would ride the hover board too. I deserve it because I do what my family tellms me to do.

Love, Jaleel Williams

Dear Santa,

I really deserve a new PS4 for Christmas because I keep the class clean for my teacher. At home I help rake the leaves so my mom doesn’t get tired. That’s how I deserve a new PS4 for Christmas. Love, Sa’nye Lathan Hilton

Dear Santa,

What I really deserve for Christmas is a Barbie Dream House and I want something for my cousin, my mom, and my Dad too. Love, Ka’tearah Bradley

Dear Santa,

I really deserve a new hover board for Christmas and I really really Want a new hoverboard because I don’t have anything to ride at home.

Love, Tiyone Donlle Bannister

Dear Santa,

I really deserve 100 dollars for Christmas. I can buy Mom or you something. I help do chores and do helpful things. I love you Santa. Love, Zycuria Holland

Dear Santa,

I really deserve a hoverboard for Christmas. Because I’ve been really really wanting a hoverboard for a long time. Merry Christmas! I love you Santa. Love, Kimora Wilson

Dear Santa,

I really deserve some new Kobe’s shoes for Christmas. So I could have more shoes.

Love, Fra’Jon Bennett

Dear Santa,

I really deserve a four-wheeler because I make good grades and. I Know how to ride it too. I deserve it because I’ve been good in class. Love, Ari Rendell

Dear Santa,

I really deserve a PS 3 for Christmas I can play with my Brother’s game too.

Love, Preston Robinson