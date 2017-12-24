Dear Santa: Summerton Early Childhood Center 2nd Graders Part 1

The following letters were submitted by Summerton Early Childhood Center for its second-grade students. Manninglive.com will be posting more letters – in groups and individually – throughout the rest of the week and weekend.

Dear Santa,

Jingle! Jingle! Jingle! I hear Santa’s sleigh. It is filled with toys and gifts. Please leave me a Barbie house filled with dolls, a scooter so I can ride around the yard, and a Laptop so I can play on the computer. Love, Naomii Essence Nelson

Dear Santa,

Am I on your nice list? I hope So. I help everyone in my family. For Christmas please bring me a LoL, a Hoverboard and a Shimmer and Shine Teenie Genie. Love, Mi’kayla Moody

Dear Santa,

Christmas trees, Christmas bells, and Christmas toys! I want it all this Christmas. Please leave a Shopkins Blanket, a Rubik’s cube, and a New Nintendo under my tree.

Love, Amani My’asia Reed

Dear Santa,

Reindeer, angels, and elves all around my house this Christmas I am on your nice list. Please bring me a Hatchamals surprise, Descendants 2, a 28” fashion doll, and flash lights light up shoes. Love, Acacia Nakosi Lawson

Dear Santa,

Nice! Nice! Nice: I have been an angel this year. Please bring me a laptop, a toy dog, and My Little Pony mermaid movie for Christmas. Love, Alicia Pompey

Dear Santa,

Am I on your naughty or nice list? I think I am on your nice list. For Christmas please bring me a Soggy Doggy game, Little live pets cuddles, and a Disney Descendant2.

Love, Jaelynn hope Douglass

Dear Santa,

Is the north Pole really cold? Do reindeer really fly? If reindeer really fly have Rudolph stop at my house For Christmas I want a Hoover Board, a tablet, and a Hatchable.

Love, Mylaisha tiara Gibson

Dear Santa,

Naughty or nice? Thats a good question. I think I have been good. For Christmas I want a Hover-l, a master Jam, and lets go fishing game. Love, Demaurion McFadden

Dear Santa,

I want a num morn nail Polish Maker, a Shopkin Backpack, and a Shopkin Blanket this Christmas. Love, Gabrielle Simmons

Dear Santa,

I studied every afternoon and I helped mom clean the house so I must be on your nice list. Please bring me a Shopkin Shoppies Boombox, a Mash’ems, an animal Jam Adopt a Pet. Love, Skylar Smith

Dear Santa,

I have been good this year. Please bring me Razor Hover 1.5 White Hoover Board, a Nintendo Switch Travel Case, and a Poke’mon ultra Moon for Nintendo 3DS.

Love, Raquan York

Dear Santa,

It is so cold outside. I will leave you hot chocolate and cookies just for you. I have a tall tree full of bright lights. Just slip my presents under my tree. Please bring me a PS4, a Magic Track, and a tablet. Love, Kazon Taylor

Dear Santa,

Santa all dressed in red and fur. I bet it is cold at the North Pole. I left you some hot chocolate and cookies in the living room. Please bring me a dirt bike, a guitar, and a laptop this Christmas. Love, Zyondre Fleming

Dear Santa,

I would like Star Wars 2, And I would like a Nerf Striker Peal Car, AND A dirt bike, AND A Hover-1. Love, Jose Michael Chevez

Dear Santa,

I will like to have a nerf gun. I’ve been a good boy. Listing to my mom. I like a character blanket sleeper. I like toys star war figures. Then I love a Coleman Powersport.

Love, Darnell Livingston

Dear Santa,

I would like toys for Christmas. I want, a Barbie dream house that come with the dolls, Barbie dream camper will all the dolls, a cuddle my dream kitten, and a Shimmer and Shine dolls that dance. I think I been a nice little girl. I have clean up my toys and get homework done. If you bring these stuff I will be good until I die. Please bring the toys. And I help my anute to. I make her arm feel better. Bye. Love, Lumani Scott

Dear Santa,

I have been very good. I want a bike, computer, tablet, babyAlive, clothes, and shoes for Christmas. When you come to my house. I will have Milks, and cookies waiting for you on the table. Love, Reginiyah Burgess