Dear Santa: Pre-K at Summerton Early Childhood Center

Last Updated: December 24, 2017 at 5:01 pm

PRE-K

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I want a mermaid toy and a car and play-dough set. Love, Loren M Ragin

Dear Santa,

My name is Kenyetta Zinah Johnson. I am a Pre-K student at Summerton Early Childhood Center. I want a Barbie Doll House for Christmas. I really like that house! There are a lot of other things that I could ask for but I am only asking for that Barbie Doll House. Thanks, Kenyetta Zinah Johnson

Dear Santa,

My name is Caden Rayvon Caldwell and I would like a four wheeler, a bike, a NEW phone, a bookbag, a drumset, an Ipad, a new basketball and finally new shoes. But due to my behavior a home my parents and you will have a talk. I am in Pre-K and I attend SECC. I am working on my behavior so I can receive all the toys on my wishlist. Merry Christmas. Caden Rayvon Caldwell

Dear Santa,

I have been a very, good girl this year. I would like for Chrismas a Dream Tent. I would like some dolls. And Shopkins. I also would like to have some Paw Patrol. And a ballerina dress. Love, Sophira Zoey Williams

Dear Santa,

My name is Tristen Akim Jones. I am 5 years old and I’m in P-K. I go to school at Summerton early childhood center. I am really excited about Christmas and waiting on Santa to come. I have been a good boy and I want to tell you what I wanted for Christmas. I would like a miss fritter and pawpatrol DVD player set. I will be sure to leave you some cookies and milk. Love, Tristen Akim Jones

Dear Santa,

I want a princess carriage and a Barbie dream house. Love, Aries Pearson

Dear Santa,

I want a frozen sleigh and a doll baby. Love, Ja’Nyla Calhoun

Dear Santa,

Hello Santa I would like Toys for xmas and clothes Love, Jayceon Oliver

Dear Santa,

For this Christmas I want a sled, A Plush, Barbie, Giant lollipop, purse, Elas and Anna, headband and play house Love, Chyna Ruth Davis

Dear Santa,

I wont a tablet I wont a tzbbyrogn I wont a dollhouse I wont a hooicis I wont a toy car Love, Alanah Mizell-Robinson

Dear Santa,

Hi my name is Janiyah A. Stukes I’m in Pre-K and 4 years old. I really an Karyoke. I want my self an baby alive, tablet, a game system, and clothes for Christmas. Love, Janiyah Alicia Stukes

Dear Santa,

All I want for Christmas is a trampoline, a computer, hoverboard and some money so I can go to the Wal-Mart to get more toys. I hope I can get some of what I asked for but if I can’t then that will be fine. Love, Braylen Zaire Dukes

Dear Santa,

I want so many things for Christmas by the way I am KI. I would like a toy grill to cook Hotdogs, hamburgers, and porkchops. I want a motor scooter to ride with my counsins and brother. I also would like a tablet to help expand my learning ability. Santa, I am trying my best to behave and I know that if you are naughty then you will pass my house. Thank you Santa I Love You. Love, Kurtavian Emanuel Davis

Dear Santa, How are you doing? I’m writing this letter to tell you what I want for Christmas cause I have been very good. I want everything shimmer and shine have and I want a Tablet and a radio for I can sing cause I like to sing and dance. And something for my two brothers. Love, Anekwa Anderson