Dear Santa: Kyleigh Elizabeth Baughman
by Submitted via Email | December 24, 2017 5:49 pm
Last Updated: December 24, 2017 at 4:47 pm
Dear Santa,
I have been good at home and school. Would you bring me a cotton candy maker, barbie house with barbie, McSquare, Orbes foot masasha, candy canes, real kitten, Nitendo switch, and LOL Surprise #7. Love, Kyleigh Elizabeth Baughman
1st Grade, MECC
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Manning Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.