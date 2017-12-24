Dear Santa: Kushya Cooper
Dear Santa,
How is Mrs. Clause doing? I know it is very hard being busy at the North Pole. Can I please have a pink hover board and I want a slime kit. I hope you have a Merry Christmas!
Love,
Kushya Cooper
2nd Grade, Walker Gamble
