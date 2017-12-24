Dear Santa: Garrison Spencer
by Submitted via Email | December 24, 2017 6:06 pm
Last Updated: December 24, 2017 at 4:48 pm
Dear Santa,
Batman! Lighting McQueen! I will leave you a chocolate cookie. Basketball!
Love,
Garrison Spencer
K4, Clarendon Hall
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Manning Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.