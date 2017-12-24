2017 Rewind: Readers love ‘The Shrimp Man’

EDITOR’S NOTE: Manninglive.com will be looking at 20 of the most important stories in 2017, according to reader feedback and web traffic. Updates are provided, where available.

When we posted a story about Doug “The Shrimp Man” Nelson in March, it was shared on social media more than 532 times. Views exceeded 110,000 in just a week for this one story.

Doug Nelson can be found most daysitting in his deck chair at the side of South Mill Street waving to passersby. He sells fresh shrimp – and sometimes boiled peanuts – from his cooler. And he has a smile for everyone, whether it’s a regular customer, or just someone passing through.

“I sell peanuts, shrimp and fish,” said Nelson. “It’s something I love to do. I’d like anybody who wants to have a chat and buy some seafood or boiled peanuts to stop by and see me. If you need something special ordered, it will take me two days to get it to you.”

Nelson likes to be around people in town. He also enjoys when people stop by for a conversation and to ask about prices. Many of Nelson’s friends will stop by for a quick chat and visit.

