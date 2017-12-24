2017 Rewind: Deputy succumbs to illness

EDITOR’S NOTE: Manninglive.com will be looking at 20 of the most important stories in 2017, according to reader feedback and web traffic. Updates are provided, where available.

Clarendon County residents said goodbye Oct. 3 to a hometown hero who died after a long illness.

Sumter County Sheriff’s Deputy Cpl. Bernard Thomas died Oct. 3, 2017, surrounded by his family.

“His big smile first comes to mind,” said Maning Mayor Julia Nelson upon hearing the news. “He was such a respectful and caring young man. He adored his family and especially his children.”

Thomas, 33, was a veteran of law enforcement for six years. The Manning native had been hospitalized earlier in the week, and Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Ken Bell said his illness was unrelated to his service as a deputy there.

“It saddens me to learn of his passing,” said Nelson. “When I was waiting for my kidney transplant, he often had encouraging words to share because of his experience as a liver transplant recipient.”

Nelson said she had the honor of swearing-in Thomas when he first joined law enforcement. Thomas would work for the Manning Police Department for nearly two years before joining the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

“It was a career he had desired to enter into with such enthusiasm,” Nelson said. “It was an honor to have him first serve with our police department.”

