Wolverines place 4th in Christmas tournament

The East Clarendon High School boys’ basketball team went 1-2 in the High School Boys Christmas Tournament this week at Ashley Ridge High School.

The Wolverines took on St. John’s Academy in Game 1, winning 57-43. Game 2 saw the Wolverines fall 62-40 to Ashley Ridge High School. Game 3, held Friday night, saw the Wolverines fall to Eau Claire by a final score of 64-47.

The Wolverines finished in 4th place in the tournament. Wolverine Cameryn Sheriod made the all-tournament team with 58 points, 20 assists and 32 rebounds. The Wolverines also had the most toys donated to needy kids out of the eight teams’ effort in that toy drive.

“This was a successful trip for the boys’ program,” said Coach Seneca Barron.