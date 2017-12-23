Wolverines defeat St. John’s
by Submitted by Reader | December 23, 2017 2:23 am
Last Updated: December 22, 2017 at 1:39 am
The East Clarendon High School varsity boys’ basketball team defeated St. John’s Christian Academy on Wednesday by a final score of 57-43.
