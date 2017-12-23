Swampcats come up short in Mid-Carolina Credit Union Holiday Classic

The Laurence Manning Academy Swampcats fell 53-33 on Wednesday to Lugoff-Elgin High School in Camden in the second round and championship game of the Mid-Carolina Credit Union Holiday Classic at Rhame Arena.

Grayson Dennis led the Swampcats with 14 points.Jerrel Kelly scored 12 points. The Swampcats had defeated Camden 58-47 in the first round game held Tuesday. Kelly led the Swampcats in that first game with 19 points, and Dawson Hatfield and Taylor Lee both put up 13 points each.

The Swampcats are now 8-4 on the season.