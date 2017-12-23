SBMS Eagles defeat Southeast High
by Submitted via Email | December 23, 2017 4:16 pm
The Scott’s Branch Middle School boys’ basketball team came up with a 36-33 win against Southeast High School during the 2017 Chestnut Oaks Christmas Tournament held at Chestnut Oaks Middle School in Sumter on Thursday. Tariq Coard led the team with 15 points, with Randy Gibson following with 11 points. Zakee Rendell had threee points, while Tydarian Chandler, Terrence Pusher and Tyler Kind each scored two points. Jimmy Weeks added one point to the team’s total.
