SBMS Eagles defeat Darlington in Christmas tournament

Last Updated: December 23, 2017 at 4:23 pm

The Scott’s Brach Middle School boys’ basketball team defeated Darlington Middle School on Friday by a final score of 50-44 in the 2017 Chestnut Oaks Christmas Tournament held in Sumter. Randy Gibson led the team with 20 points, while Tariq Coard followed up with 13 points. Both Zakee Rendell and Tydarian Chandler had six points. Jimmy Weeks scored three points, while Terrence Pusher scored two points.