SBMS Eagles defeat C.E. Murray Middle

Last Updated: December 23, 2017 at 4:20 pm

The Scott’s Branch Middle School boys’ basketball team defeated C.E. Murray High School on Thursday by a final score of 53-39 in the 2017 Chestnut Oaks Christmas Tournament held in Sumter. Tariq Coard led the middle school Eagles with 19 points. Tyler Kind and Tydarian Chandler both followed with eight points each. Randy Gibson had seven points, while Jimmy Weeks had five points. Zakee Rendell had three points, while Terrence Pusher had two and Shaheem Ballard had one.