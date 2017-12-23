Kernell Hilton

Kernell Hilton, husband of Laverne King Hilton, died Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2017, at Sumter Health and Rehabilitation in Sumter.

Born Wednesday, Dec. 18, 1968, in Manning, Hilton was a son of the late Dorothy Mae Morris HIlton and the late Marion Hilton Sr. He attended Clarendon County public schools. Being raised in a Christian home, Hilton developed a special relationship with Chris and was a member of the Church of God by Faith Inc. in Davis Station. There, he worked faithfully with the Youth Choir and the Male Chorus. Later, Hilton joined Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church in Summerton. He loved to travel and play Gospel music.

He was joined in holy matrimony to the former Laverne King, and from this union, they were blessed with two loving children.

Hilton worked as a construction worker in various states, specializing in drywall. He had a passion for fishing and shooting pool.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, James “Tubby” Hilton.

Survivors besides his loving wife of the home include three children, Kernell “K.J.” HIlton and Verlicia Hilton, both of the home, and Devonte Hilton of Walterboro; four sisters, Lorraine (Jerry) McFadden, Evangelist Barbara (Minister Gregory) Martin, Debra HIlton and Jacklen Wilson, all of Manning; two brothers, Marion (Staci) Hilton Jr. of Florence and Eddie Lee of Perry; his father- and mother-in-law, Daniel and Rosetta King of Manning; a sister-in-law, Diae (Tony) Burgess of Sumter; a special cousin, Dell (Carnell) Conyers, who was raised as a brother; a speical nephew, Reginald Hilton, who was raised as a brother; seven aunts, Betty (Steve) Cooper, Susan Bowman, Lizie Prince, Luella McCray, Mamie Lloyd, Bertha Hardy and Margaret Moms; four uncles, the Rev. David (Evangelist Ruth) Pugh, John (Otricha) Pugh, Nathaniel (Diane) Pugh and Frank (Allean) Major; and a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 24, 2017, at Taw Caw Missionary Baptist Church in Summerton, with interment following in the Shiloh-St. Matthew Church cemetery.

A public viewing was held Saturday, Dec. 23, 2017, in the chapel of King-Fields Mortuary.

The casket will be placed in the church at 12:30 p.m. Sunday, for viewing until the hour of services.

The family will receive friends from 4-8 p.m. daily at the home of his sister and brother-in-law, Barbara and Gregory Martin, 3619 Mallett Road in Manning.