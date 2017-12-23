F.E. DuBose Culinary Arts students attend Charlotte Hornets’ hosted career day

Last Updated: December 23, 2017 at 12:00 am

Pictured from left, front row, are Jean Shaw, Cherrion White, Tania Lawson, Silvera Thurman, Faith Lawson, Alexis Hayes and Kennadi Pressley; and from left, back row, Alex Strickland, Travion Stukes, Javonte James, Kyler Demery, Tyreek Lesense, Marah Jackson, Jordon Shaw, William Shaw and Zhane Murray

Fifteen Culinary Arts students from the F.E. DuBose Career Center attended the Winter Career in Sports Day, which was hosted Dec. 4 in Charlotte by the NBA Charlotte Hornets.

The trip included tours of the Spectrum Center, career advice and panel discussions led by the Hornets’ executive team, and a chance to cheer on the team against the visiting Orlando Magic. More than 1,200 area middle and high school students participated in the annual event. Students were also able to sight-see around uptown Charlotte, and enjoy dinner at a local restaurant.

A highlight of the night came when five F.E. DuBose students were selected as delegates in a favorite pre-game tradition. William Shaw, Jordon Shaw, Travon Stukes, Javonte James and Tyreek Lesense had the opportunity to “high five” with Hornets’ players Kemba Walker, Dwight Howard and the rest of the team as they entered the arena.

Culinary Arts instructor Jean Shaw and guidance counselor Ms. LaTosha accompanied the group.

Pictured from left, front row, are Jean Shaw, Cherrion White, Tania Lawson, Silvera Thurman, Faith Lawson, Alexis Hayes and Kennadi Pressley; and from left, back row, Alex Strickland, Travion Stukes, Javonte James, Kyler Demery, Tyreek Lesense, Marah Jackson, Jordon Shaw, William Shaw and Zhane Murray.