Dear Santa: LMA K4

Last Updated: December 21, 2017 at 9:16 pm

The following letters were submitted by Laurence Manning Academy for its K4 students. Manninglive.com will be posting more letters – in groups and individually – throughout the rest of the week and weekend.

Dear Santa,

Please bring me baby dolls. Some new boots and new clothes. I love Santa. I also want a stuff animal elf. Give me a Elsa baby doll. Sunflower book with a princess case. Bring me a American Girl Doll.

Love,

Lillian Bryant

Dear Santa,

I want a coon light and a good coon dog of my own. A coon caller, a real gun and a dog box for a power wheels please. I would also like to have a new leash and collar for my hunting dog.

Love,

Billy Spigner

Dear Santa,

Please bring presents to the kids that don’t have any. They will be very happy on Christmas Day. I want a doll house to put all my dolls in because I don’t have one. I want a trampoline because I don’t have one of them either. Can you bring my teacher Miss. Cindy some markers because she likes to teach a lot. Miss Stacy likes helping a lot and that’s nice of her, so please bring her some white flowers.I will leave you some Oreos and M&M’s and chocolate milk. I hope Rudolph guides your sleigh tonight.

Love,

Avery Floyd

Dear Santa,

I want a baby Alive for Christmas. I have been a good girl. I want an Elsa and Ana bicycle with baby carrier.

Love,

Ellie Grace Welch

Dear Santa,

I want a dirt bike for Christmas, and a new toyhouse. I want a frog jumper and fish. A new trainset with a black train that can go on its tracks around and around itself.

Love,

J.B. Duncan

Dear Santa,

I want a zoomer kitty, I want would also like a Hello Kitty doll house with a roof and and doors that ope. I would like new shirts and pants. Also anything Clemson Tigers! I want a finger monkey, shopkins and splashlings. Last but not least I want a kitty in my pocket. I promise to feed you cookies and milk and I will feed the reindeer carrots!

Love,

Layla Anderson

Dear Santa,

This year I have been a good girl. For Christmas rainbow bunny, a Harley Quinn costume, a trampoline so I can jump really high. I would also like a nice clean room, and a princess tiara. I will put cookies and milk for Santa.

Love,

Sophia Quintanilla

Dear Santa,

Sorry when I’ve been bad but I will be gooder than you’ve ever seen me do I’m going to be good because God wants to me to. Santa it doesn’t matter what you get me. i want an allasourus and a four wheeler. I want a truck that has a hanger and fan inside with a big trailer for all my little dinosaurs. Mama says I have to get a helmet, also I need a trailer with a dirt bike, four wheeler, and sharks and can you give other people presents.

Thank you,

Love,

Bailey Carter

Dear Santa,

I want for Christmas a Paw Patrol Flyer, Hot Wheels, and a tool set. What I want for next Christmas is a big Lightening McQueen and Paw Patrol Sea Patroller. I been good and I want for Christmas another Elf, a new one. A new toy animal Elf.

Love,

Cole Danback

Dear Santa,

I love you Santa! All I want for Christmas is a dirt bike. I also want a BB gun for Christmas. I promise I will be good.

Love,

Jack Davis

Dear Santa,

i Love you PleAse Bring Me a Bow And A Arow And For KAKAn to Live With Me Forever

Love,

Hadley Herod

Dear Santa,

I want a dragon with a stick and a marshmallow and a golden bow for Christmas And a real apple. that I can actually eat. I’ve been good.

Love,

Karbin Tisdale

Dear Santa,

I have been a good little Boy this year. I would like a Work Beach tools and a Drim-set along with some Imaginext Stuff for Christmas and Tonka toys.

Love,

Mitch Ketchum

Dear Santa,

I have been a good girl Most of the time. Love you and please bring me a phone.

Love,

Aubree Hodge

Dear Santa,

I would like to have a Princess Big Wheel, a princess Bike, Peppa Pig books, a pink and purple EZ Bake oven to cook food with, a Peppa Pig costume. a girl Paw Patrol bag, Elena from Avalor costume, Princess and the Frog costume, And a Belle costume. Thank You Santa!

Love,

Anna Grace Sweet

Dear Santa,

I would like a Batbot. A dinosaur that moves by itself, a scooter with wheels and some hot wheel cars. Thank you and Merry Christmas Santa.

Love,

Logan Sweet