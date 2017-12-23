Dear Santa: Laurence Manning Academy 3rd Graders Part 1

Last Updated: December 21, 2017 at 9:05 pm

The following letters were submitted by Laurence Manning Academy for its third-grade students. Manninglive.com will be posting more letters – in groups and individually – throughout the rest of the week and weekend.

Dear Santa,

Can you tell the reindeer I love them. i love my teaher. her name is Ms.Courtney. I am having a fun year. I would like to compte mter and a corkcicle. I am a girl.

Love,

Stormi Lee

Dear Santa,

I am going to tell you what I want you to bring me for Christmas! The Nintendo Switv=ch here’s why I want to play the new Mario game! It looks awesome! And I want the ShMonster Srts Godzilla (1964). And there’s more on my Christmas list. But that’s what I want from you to bring me for Christmas.

p.s. Have a safe ride Santa!

Love,

Bryson Hodge

Dear Santa,

So there is going to be two plates one for and you reindeer and one for Rudolph cause he is my favorite reindeer. I hope my elf on the shelf named Buckey gets the dog he wanted cause he gets sad when I’m gone. I forgot some stuff on the list I’ll give it to Bucky. And last I want my teacher to get a fancy car to drive.

Love,

Liam Flaherty

Dear Santa,

Do you have a long nerd? I wont good present. Because I like that. I love toys. I wont a drum set. Because I thik it is cool. I wont a swartboarde. Because I can play on it.

Love,

Mason Shepard

Dear Santa,

I am have a good thereed grade. She is nice teacher. She likes the school can I have my elf her nber3, 2018,cd. I got my teacher a cd for her that way she can take us out ton zaxbes for that lunch. I want a dog becace thea cute.

Love,

Jason Skinner

Dear Santa, I have a question now how’s Raindear fly? i want a computer because I want to study on it. I want a calendar so i can see what day it is. I love Christmas because of Jesus. I love Jesus if we didn’t have him we will be poor and homeless. i want a ticket to go to carolina games so i can watch it.

Love,

Thomas Busukes

Dear Santa,

How do you talk to my mom when she calls you I know I can’t stalk to you but how do you just teleport to my house its crazy and how do you deliver thousands or millions of presents each year thats unreal.

Love,

Triston Rideway

Dear Santa,

I ‘m having a grot year! My tycher is the Best! I can’t want until Cristmas! Cristmas is my favevet holiday ever. I want a gift.

Love,

Phoenix Tisao

Dear Santa,

I am having a great year. I know you are busy but how many elves do you have? Can you try and send my elf this year. His name is Jingles. He is so funny and cute. I want a overboard and monghramed blanket.

Love,

Peyton Collins

Dear Santa,

What I want for Christmas is money so I can buy phone case, clothes and a kitten. I would also like a laptop so I can study on IXL and play games. I want a desk and a chair to do my homework with thats all. Have a safe trip. Hope all the kids are kind!

Love,

Skylar Dill

Dear Santa,

This year I want Geronimo Stilton books so I can read them and get more A.R. points. I also want the Happy Places doll house with all the room sets because I LOVE shopkins soooo much my room is even shopkins theamed!

Love,

Wini Eades

Dear Santa,

What I want for Christmas is an archery set because I tried it at camp and it was so fun!!! Next I want a zoomed show pony so my zoomer kitty will have a friend. Next I want a bat beany boo and a greenish blueish fox beany boo. Also I want see throo blue putty because it calms me down when i get mad.Last I want my family to get what they want because I think they deserve it.

Love,

Norah McCraw

Dear Santa,

How old are you? How do you fly to every house and deliver presents on time? How many elves do you have?How is Rudolph the only reindeer with a red nose? I like Christmas because it’s Jesus birthday. I want a xbox one x because I like to play games. I want some nerd guns so I can shoot stuff. I want some dinosaur toys because some eat meat and some eat plants.

Love,

Nathan Hyde

Dear Santa,

I wish that I can have lots of books so I can read them. I wish that I can have more pencils so people can stop taking my pencils please. Next I want more toys so I can play with them.

Love,

Jackson Heil

Dear Santa,

How was your year this year? I’m having a super year! What do you feed your reindeer? Is it fun riding on a reindeer sled? Are your elves mischef?

Love,

McKenzie Mahoney

Dear Santa,

This Christmas can I please have a trampoline so I can do a backflip, front flip, and a back hand spring on it. How is Rudolph doing? Also can I get a drawing set for Christmas because I love to draw.

Love,

Shely Patel

Dear Santa,

I want you to have a safe flight here, and the elves to be good. Please tell my elves to stop getting our candy box and do good things and be mannerly. I love you Santa and I am trying to be good and help my brother out but he yells at me and I am just being good. I want a new binder because mine is torn up. I would like a trampoline mat, color pencils and some new jeans.

Love,

Cole Richburg

Dear Santa,

Do you have a jacusie how about a throne are the rain deer ok how about you and Mrs.Clause are the elfs ok. Whats the North Pole like is your house invisible do you have a convertible what’s the new slay like is it camouflage. do you like the upgrade. I want a camp four wheeler with brand new headlights and tale lights. I want a new lego Batmasn xbox 360 game. I want a new shake board with “Brail” on it. I want a new camp basketball. I want a new helmet, elbopads, and knee pads.

Love,

Ryanne

Dear Santa,

Hello Santa I have been a good boy? How old are you? I am 9 years old? My elf skippy he does funny things? today he was reading the Bible? Santa I been a good boy? I want for Christmas is some roblox toys and puppy and bycle and more.

Love,

Cannes Spiegel

Dear Santa,

What do you do after Christmas? How are your elves doing? Why are you called different names? What I want for Christmas are two Nerf Rivels for my dad and I to play with. i also want the new pokemon game. I do want the plants vs. zombies 2 game. I also want paint brushes, paint and canvases for drawing.

Love,

Patrick Aidan Floyd

Dear Santa,

Santa want is it like at the North Poul. Do you like football. Want do my elfs do at the North Poul. My elfs are so funny. Want do you do at the North Poul. Santa how many elfs do you have. Do you have cookies at the North Poul. Santa I love my elfs. I have been a good child. Will you give me big gifes. Santa I love Christmas it’s the best. Santa can I have a puppy for Christmas. I love you Santa you are the best.

Love,

Marlanalynn Lee

Dear Santa,

Wout do elfs do win they are not at pole hose? Were do elfs get they idea? I have been a very good boy this year. I want a lego set for Chismas.

Love,

Knox

Dear Santa,

For Christmas what do the elfs do when your gone? Would you like to have a break from the elfs? Have you ever been to Disney world? The fireplace is clean.This year I would like some shiny gold lite up tennis shoes that are high tops.I would really like it if I could have a skate board. Last but not least a bunch of stuff to make slime.

love,

Aislin Lea