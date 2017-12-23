Dear Santa: Laurence Manning 3rd-Graders Part 3

Last Updated: December 21, 2017 at 9:05 pm

The following letters were submitted by Laurence Manning Academy for its third-grade students. Manninglive.com will be posting more letters – in groups and individually – throughout the rest of the week and weekend.

Dear Santa,

Hello Santa. Elf’s are really creepy. How old are you Santa. Are you like 50 years old because you look like it. By the North Pole is it cold there. Hi Santa my name is Niti. I would like to get a nitendo switch. My brother really wants it. I am being good at school. i want a lot of LOL. I would also like shopkins.

Love,

Niti Patel.

Dear Santa,

Can you tell me how old you are. What kind of milk do you like? What kind of cookies do you like. in the North Pole is it cold. I have have been a good boy this year. I want clemson foot ball cards. And I would like a basketball goal; I want a lot of Nerf guns. I want some slime. And I really really want a new NFL ps4 game please.

Love,

Hunter McLeod

Dear Santa,

Do you like the northern lights? I have never seen them. What is summer like? Have there been more generations of Santa? How do you get in my house if we do not have a chimney? I would like 50000 bags of jerky. A overboard electric scooter. A lot of spotste. I would like a baseball field.

Love,

Dana Moberg

Dear Santa,

How are the elves? How is sweet pea is she doing good? How old are you? Did the elves work hard at doing the toys. Do you listen to music? I real like Christmas because it is my favoret time of the year. How is it at the North pole? I know I have been a good girl. i always wanted a puppy that will stay little. I always wanted a hover board.

Love,

Brynli Brewer

Dear Santa,

Santa I would like for you to tell me how the reindeer are doing. Please take care of my elf Darwin because he does funny things.

Love,

Phen Field

Dear Santa,

How have you been since last Christmas? I’ve been wondering about the reindeer have they been good. I would like a nintendo switch,a blue bike,and a game called bounce off for Christmas. Christmas is almost here! I’ve been waiting for ever. And it’s finally here. Merry Christmas.

Love,

Pierson Gamble

Dear Santa,

How have you been and how are Mrs.Claus,the elfs,and the reindeer. Are the reindeer ready to fly on Christmas Eve? This year for Christmas I want a iPad mini and I want a Lilly case for it and an American Girl Doll Hotel and Stable and I want a Romote Control Car and some Uggs. And I will leave you some good cookies.

Love,

Adelaide

Dear Santa,

I love all the things you give me but I want to say how are your rain deer are they still pulling the slay achuly saying is reminding me of your elves. Well my elf got in my Christmas tree and had a not that said,’’help cat aaaaa “. But I won’t a comilyon and overboard.

Love,

Bella Cothran

Dear Santa,

Have you had a great Christmas this year? And how is Ms.Claus, the elfs, and the reindeer doing this year? And are you and the elves, busy this year? I have been very, good this year. And I Only want 1 thing and that is a book all about snakes.

Love,

Sophie Lee

Dear Santa,

I hope it has been good at the North Pole this year. We already have our Christmas tree up it has been a fun year for me. This year I would like a golf net,golfballs,a football,Legos,football cards,and basket ball cards.

Love,

Heyward Moore

Dear Santa,

Merry Christmas! How are you? I am good. How is Mrs. Clause? I hope she is good. I have been very good this year and I hope you have a good time. This year I would like the lego swamp police set, duck boots, and football cards. Have a good time and I hope the reindeer have a good time. By the way when is Max coming I really want Max to come.

Love,

Adam Millix

Dear Santa,

How are you and Mrs. Claus? How are the reindeer and the elves? I have been good in school. I been good to my parents. I been good to my friends. I was wondering if you been have a good year and I was wondering if Mrs. Claus is fine. Can I have some football cards? Can I have a nintendo switch and a hover board?

Love,

Bryce Phen

Dear Santa,

How have you been? I hope you have a Merry Christmas.

Love,

Cooper Newman

Dear Santa,

Merry Christmas. How are you and Mrs. Claus? I’m good. My elf told me you’ll where proud of me and my brother. I’m one if the only people how hasn’t get their name on the board. I do really good on my test. How are the reindeer and elves? My elf Lelu has been making a mess. I don’t want much for Christmas all i want is a light up hoverboard.

Love,

Taylor Brown

Dear Santa,

Merry Chistmas! Hope your year has been nice! Have the reindeer ate the carrots? Has my elf been calling on our house phone? Today he was holding on to it like a mountin! Hope you get me a Nintendo D.S.! Hope you, Mrs.Claus,and the elfs have a very merry Chistmas!!

Love,

Eli William Gamble

Dear Santa,

How are you this year? How’s Miss Claus? Are the elves doing good. I hope you have a jolly Christmas. Ho Ho Ho

Love,

Cooper Reynolds

Dear Santa,

Merry Christmas! How have you been? I worked hard to be very good this year. Are your reindeer ready to carry your sleigh on Christmas Eve? I hope you have been good. This year, I want a barbie doll house to share with my sister. She’s been asking for one since Thanksgiving. I also want a Barbie Camper to play with, too. I also want a fluffy, penguin stuffed animal to sleep with. I hope the elves can make all these toys.

Love,

Abigail Tanner

Dear Santa,

I love all the gifts you give me. How are the reindeer and Mrs. Claus? Can I have a drown, helickopter, iPad lous, and a phone?

Love,

Avery Craven

Dear Santa,

How are you this year? I have been good this year too. Merry Christmas! How are the reindeer, Mrs. Claus and Max? I am really excited too! I would only like a few things this year, a giant caterpillar, Lego friends number 4102307, and high heels please. What do you do up there? When is Max coming down to my house? I looked up and down even in the christmas tree. Where else do you think he is ? I think he is in my mom and dad’s room maybe. Well I hope he comes. Bye! Merry Christmas.

Love,

Chelsea Millix