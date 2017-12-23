Dear Santa: Laurence Manning 3rd-Graders Part 2

The following letters were submitted by Laurence Manning Academy for its third-grade students. Manninglive.com will be posting more letters – in groups and individually – throughout the rest of the week and weekend.

Dear Santa,

How has Mrs. Clause been? I’ve been playing with my trap aline. I want a iPhone, drown, and a nerd rifle, hot wheels, some lego robots, lego trains, some dog treats, dog toys.

Love

Joey Eric Hatchell

Dear Santa,

I hope your reindeer are ok. I have been meening to ask you; did you invent coocies and milk? What do you want me to call you I’ll just call youMr. Cluse. Well this has been nice talking to you I would give you a hug write now. Well eneyways bey.

Love

Jackson Hodges

Dear Santa,

Merry Christmas! this year I would like a apple iPad minne. A note book with some colorful rainbow pens and some contrukinon paper. Some legos can they please be lego friends

Love,

Mary Madilyn Way

Dear Santa,

I hope the have a very good year this year. I would like to have a puppy, a popsockit,a dry a race board, a phone, a tadlit, a math board.

Love,

Coallie Jumper

Dear Santa,

How are you? Cause I hope you have been great. How are the elves and Miss Claus? My elf probably told you some things about me. I hope it was good thing. I hope you make it to my house.

Love,

AJ Wells

Dear Santa,

Merry Christmas. I have been good most of the year. Angle has doing cool and funny things. How are you and the others at the North Pole? let me tell you some thing I want for Christmas. I wash iPhone 6, stuffed animal, 500$, trampolen, bike, bunny and a pug.

Love,

Halle Tisdale

Dear Santa,

How have you been since last Christmas. This year I want a bee bee fun so I can shoot canes and I want a toy car I can drive and a nerd gun and to go to my dads house and to not be mean and everyone in the class to be nice to me for once in life. the only thing is for every one to be happy in life and a tablet mostly.

Love,

Tristan Antony Luiz

Dear Santa,

Merry Christmas. How are the elves, reindeer and Miss Claus? I would really like a overboard for Christmas. I hope your year has been great. Tell the elves, reindeer, Miss. Claus and you are special. Has it been snowing in the North Pole. This year I have been good so far. I hope my elf has been sending you good notes about me. I hope Electra is okay. I care for you. I love you , the elves, reindeer, and Miss Clause.

Love

Emma Truett

Dear Santa,

How are you doing Santa? Is Mrs.Claus doing good too? My friends were good this year. This is what I want for Christmas. I want a nerf mastodon,nerd nemisis,and the hex bug battle grounds.

Love,

Ben Sanders

Dear Santa,

I would like a black and white cocder spainel puppy. So that Angel will have a friend. I would also like a lop eared bunny so I have a pet to pet. I would finally like a new pair of coonhunting waiters. And I also pray a special prayer for the people who don’t have anything. Have yourself a country Christmas!

Love,

Kaddin Spigners

Dear Santa,

I’m having the best year!!! I have the best class ever. I have the best teacher, I have the best mom and dad ever. I’m having a hard time picking what I want. I would like to have an iTunes card and a new baseball bat.

Love,

Hunter Stabfield

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like a balance beam because I like gymnasticks. And I would also like gymnastics bars because I like to hang and swing and do flips. And I would also like a trampoline to learn how to do a back flip and a front flip.

Love,

Camdyn Geddings

Dear Santa,

A stand for Chriimes becus that are gud at huting cus they are camflosh.

Love,

Shawn Smith

Dear Santa,

How life in the North Pole. My life here is great. My teacher is amazing. My school is amazing. I would like a pool so I can swim on weekends. I would like a drone so I can prank my brother.

Love,

Purav Patel

Dear Santa,

For Christmas this year I want a sake board, so I can ride down my can creet. I want a new tramplen, to jump on. I want a electric scooter, so i can ride ride ride. I want some new legos, a bunch so I can build. i hope you have a good Christmas.

Love,

Colby Ridgeway