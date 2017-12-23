Dear Santa: Clarendon Hall K5
The following letters to Santa Claus were sent by Clarendon Hall for its K5 students. More letters, both group and individual, will be posted throughout the remainder of the holiday season.
Dear Santa,
We luv u. The rinder luv u. Haw duz yor sla fli. I wont a dol.
Love,
Brynli Hooks
Dear Santa,m
We luv u. The rander luv u. haw duz yor sla fli. i want a dog.
Love,
Baylor Rhodus
Dear Santa,
We luv u. The rander luv u. How duz yor sla fli. I want a cat.
Love,
Caydee Hanna
Dear Santa,
We luv u. The rander luv u. Haw duz yor sla fli. I wont a trampolen.
Love,Evan Crapse
Dear Santa,
We luv u. The rander luv u. How duz yor sla fli. I want a bas bot.
Love,
Troy Phillips
Dear Santa,
We luv u. The rander luv u. How duz yor sla fli. I wont a Botbot.
Love,
Edwin Cheatham IV
Dear Santa,
We luv u The rander luv u. How duz yor sla fli. I wont a Lol.
Love,
Bella Grey Mosier
Dear Santa,
We luv u. The rander luv u. How duz yor sla fli. I wont a T-Rex.
Love,
Abram Tipton
Dear Santa,
We luv u. The rander luv u. How duz yor sla fli. I wont a T-rex.
Love,
Grayson Holliday
