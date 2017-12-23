ManningLive

Dear Santa: Clarendon Hall K5

by | December 23, 2017 2:20 pm

Last Updated: December 21, 2017 at 9:15 pm

The following letters to Santa Claus were sent by Clarendon Hall for its K5 students. More letters, both group and individual, will be posted throughout the remainder of the holiday season.

Dear Santa,
We luv u. The rinder luv u. Haw duz yor sla fli. I wont a dol.
Love,
Brynli Hooks

Dear Santa,m
We luv u. The rander luv u. haw duz yor sla fli. i want a dog.
Love,
Baylor Rhodus

Dear Santa,
We luv u. The rander luv u. How duz yor sla fli. I want a cat.
Love,
Caydee Hanna

Dear Santa,
We luv u. The rander luv u. Haw duz yor sla fli. I wont a trampolen.
Love,Evan Crapse

Dear Santa,
We luv u. The rander luv u. How duz yor sla fli. I want a bas bot.
Love,
Troy Phillips

Dear Santa,
We luv u. The rander luv u. How duz yor sla fli. I wont a Botbot.
Love,
Edwin Cheatham IV

Dear Santa,
We luv u The rander luv u. How duz yor sla fli. I wont a Lol.
Love,
Bella Grey Mosier

Dear Santa,
We luv u. The rander luv u. How duz yor sla fli. I wont a T-Rex.
Love,
Abram Tipton

Dear Santa,
We luv u. The rander luv u. How duz yor sla fli. I wont a T-rex.
Love,
Grayson Holliday

No comments yet.

By submitting a comment you grant Manning Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.

© Copyright 2017 | Manning Live