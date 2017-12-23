Dear Santa: Clarendon Hall K5

The following letters to Santa Claus were sent by Clarendon Hall for its K5 students. More letters, both group and individual, will be posted throughout the remainder of the holiday season.

Dear Santa,

We luv u. The rinder luv u. Haw duz yor sla fli. I wont a dol.

Love,

Brynli Hooks

Dear Santa,m

We luv u. The rander luv u. haw duz yor sla fli. i want a dog.

Love,

Baylor Rhodus

Dear Santa,

We luv u. The rander luv u. How duz yor sla fli. I want a cat.

Love,

Caydee Hanna

Dear Santa,

We luv u. The rander luv u. Haw duz yor sla fli. I wont a trampolen.

Love,Evan Crapse

Dear Santa,

We luv u. The rander luv u. How duz yor sla fli. I want a bas bot.

Love,

Troy Phillips

Dear Santa,

We luv u. The rander luv u. How duz yor sla fli. I wont a Botbot.

Love,

Edwin Cheatham IV

Dear Santa,

We luv u The rander luv u. How duz yor sla fli. I wont a Lol.

Love,

Bella Grey Mosier

Dear Santa,

We luv u. The rander luv u. How duz yor sla fli. I wont a T-Rex.

Love,

Abram Tipton

Dear Santa,

We luv u. The rander luv u. How duz yor sla fli. I wont a T-rex.

Love,

Grayson Holliday