2017 Rewind: Summerton woman gets 35 years for murder of Manning man

EDITOR’S NOTE: Manninglive.com will be looking at 20 of the most important stories in 2017, according to reader feedback and web traffic. Updates are provided, where available. Click to read the story.

Two years after being charged for her role in the death of a missing Manning man, 36-year-old Shanta Arleene Reason found out in Clarendon County General Sessions Court that she would spend the next 35 years of her life in prison.

Reason pleaded guilty in April to one count each of murder and armed robbery, with 3rd Circuit Judge R. Ferrell Cothran sentencing her to 35 years and 30 years, respectively, for those offenses.

A co-defendant, Travis Terrill Starks, 27, of 6426 Bill Davis Road in Summerton, pleaded guilty to accessory after the fact to murder, receiving a revocation of already ongoing probation and a sentence of 13 years from Cothran.

Reason and Starks, who are married, were arrested in early May 2015 in Pennsylvania, located there after an extensive, two-month search by the Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office for their roles in the death of Emanuel Torres, whose body was found March 3 by a local farmer off Fawn Ridge in Manning.

Torres’ family had reported him missing Feb. 27, 2015, with cousin Jocelyn Burden saying he “is a homebody and doesn’t typically go anywhere.” Family said he was last seen walking near his home on Arlene Road between 8 and 9 p.m. Feb. 27.

An autopsy performed the day after Torres’ body was found confirmed that the 24-year-old Manning High School graduate died from a gunshot wound to the back of the head.

A third suspect, Barbara Deann Judy of 1266 Timberline Lane in Alcolu, pleaded guilty to being an accessory after the fact to a felony A, B, C or murder, receiving a sentence of five years in prison, suspended to time-served and 18 months’ probtion.

Judy had been at the Clarendon County Detention Center since her arrest March 1, 2015, and a separate charge of accessory before the fact to murder was dropped, according to the Clarendon County Public Court Index.

