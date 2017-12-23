2017 Rewind: Coker celebrates 50 years of medical practice

Last Updated: December 23, 2017 at 1:27 am

EDITOR’S NOTE: Manninglive.com will be looking at 20 of the most important stories in 2017, according to reader feedback and web traffic. Updates are provided, where available.

July 10, 2017, was a special day for Dr. Clarence E. Coker Jr. of Palmetto Primary Practice in Manning.

It was the 50th anniversary of the Turbeville native’s entrance into the official practice of medicine in his home county. He told The Manning Times that he planned “to treat the skin and its contents from the cradle to the grave.”

For 50 years, Coker has done just that.

“It’s a blessing to remain healthy enough to do that, make it 50 years in medicine,” he said. “I’ve had good support from my lovely wife and family, a lot of friends and great staff over the years.”

Coker graduated from East Clarendon High School in 1955, and received a degree in ceramic engineering from Clemson University in 1959. He served a six-month tour of active duty in the U.S. Army before ultimately deciding on a career in medicine.

“Honestly, there was an independence that I thought I saw in working physicians,” said Coker in late June at his office at Palmetto Primary Care, which is under the supervision of McLeod Physician Associates and McLeod Health Clarendon. “Back then, there was a lot of freedom. Now, we belong to the government and the insurance companies. So, now it’s somewhat of a paradox because I was always looking for that independence. Today, it’s not as independent.

View the rest of the original piece on Coker at manninglive.com/2017/07/07/coker-to-celebrate-50-years-in-medicine/