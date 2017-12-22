Dear Santa: Clarendon Hall 5th graders

Last Updated: December 21, 2017 at 8:42 pm

The following letters were submitted by Clarendon Hall for its fifth-grade students. Manninglive.com will be posting more letters – in groups and individually – throughout the rest of the week and weekend.

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I want a horse. But mpst of all I want a miracle. For my granma (Nanny). She had a stroke and she needs her speech back. I want her to get better.

cloud dogh. I would like Leah Clark stuf. I want a ranger legth. I wold like a puppy and kitty. I wold like a slime kit. I wold like a drone.

Love,

Grace Anna Richburg

Dear Santa,’I would like some 300 piece puzzles for Christmas. I would like a clock and a diary. most of all I want a hover board. I almost forgot Pokmon toy would be great too!

Love,

Anderson

Dear Santa,

I have been waiting for Christmas. I wish for a ipod and a Nerfgun. i want to thank you and your elves for these toys.

Love,

Devam

Dear Santa,

I want a drone. I would also like a helmet please. Thank you.

Love,

Hanna Grace

Dear Santa,

I hope you had a great year. I don’t want alot for Christmas. All I want is for the kid’s who are in need of food and water, please give that to them. Please help the animals everywhere. Two more thing can you bring my dog a bone and me a uklele. If you need anything just give me a call. Merry Christmas!

Love,

Ashlee Mizzell Berry

Dear Santa,

I would like to tell you some stuff that I want. I want a MC square 2 spy kit and I also want a MC square 2 purse that you can decorate yourself. Please bring me some more jeans, long sleeve shirts, some hunting pants, and a ukulele that is either pink or blue. Santa, can you please bring my family some presents too? Thank you for all you do. Merry Christmas Santa and Happy New Year! Thank you for watching over my family.

Love,

Monica Brooke Corbett

Dear Santa,

I have been a good girl this year. For Christmas I would like a braclet kit and a rose gold apple watch and a wubble bubble and stuffed animals. Tell all the elfs I said hey. Merry Christmas!

Love,

Hanna grace Hickman