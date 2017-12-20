William Matthew Geddings

PAXVILLE – William Matthew Geddings, 53, husband of Monica Denise Landreth Geddings, died Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017, at Palmetto Health Tuomey in Sumter.

Born Nov. 6, 1964, in Manning, he was a son of the late Arthur Delaney Geddings and the late Betty Mae Barwick Geddings. He was a carpenter and a member of Paxville Baptist Church.

He is survived by his wife of Paxville; a daughter, Betty Denise Geddings; a brother, Charles Daniel Geddings (Ginger), both of Sumter; two sisters, Joy Potts and Bett Harrington (Johnny), both of Paxville; several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews; and a special cousin, Bill Ardis.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, David Geddings; and a sister, Cherry White.

A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2017, at Paxville Cemetery with the Rev. Jim Johnson officiating.

Memorials may be made to Paxville Baptist Church, 10278 Lewis Road, Manning, SC 29102.

Stephens Funeral Home and Crematory, 304 N. Church St. in Manning, is in charge of arrangements, (803) 435-2179.

www.stephensfuneralhome.org