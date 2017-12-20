Samuel Blackwell

ALCOLU – Samuel Blackwell, 61, died Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017.

He was a son of the late Leon Blackwell Sr. and Rachel Witherspoon Blackwell.

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m.Thursday, Dec. 21, 2017, at Harmony Presbyterian Church in Alcolu, with the Rev. Dr. Franklin D. Colclough Sr., moderator, officiating, assisted by the Rev. Mary R. Hagen, the Rev. Otis Blackwell and Elder Stanley Durant.

Burial will follow at the church cemetery.

The family will receive friends at the home of his brother and sister-in-law, Paul and Elma Blackwell, 1106 Howell St. in Manning.

Services have been entrusted to Samuels Funeral Home LLC of Manning.